Barclays Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $43.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Up 1.7 %

MBLY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,847. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.67 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.