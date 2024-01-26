Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

