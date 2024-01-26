Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

CART stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

