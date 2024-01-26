Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 132,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,043. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after buying an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

