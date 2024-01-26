Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 121,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

