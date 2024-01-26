Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 161,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,113. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

