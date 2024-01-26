BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 589,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

