Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.59. 237,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 758,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

