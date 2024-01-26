BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BKCC opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

