BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BKCC opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.46.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
