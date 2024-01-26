BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.50 ($2.19).

BTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.68) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

