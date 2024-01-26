Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 591.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.