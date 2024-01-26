Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

