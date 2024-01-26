BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.91

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.82, with a volume of 23385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.75.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

