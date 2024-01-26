Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of BAH traded up $15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.68. 1,099,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

