BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.50

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.50 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.99.

BQE Water Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.02.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.25 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

In other news, insider Hall Tingley purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.00 per share, with a total value of C$93,000.00. In related news, insider Hall Tingley acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Also, insider Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

