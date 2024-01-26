Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 1,094,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 389,000 shares of company stock worth $12,418,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

