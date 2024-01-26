Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. 64,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.