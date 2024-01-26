Brokerages Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT at $52.69

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

ACLX opened at $59.34 on Friday. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arcellx by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

