Brokerages Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Price Target at $133.67

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

