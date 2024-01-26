Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $167.54

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $192.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

