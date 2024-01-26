Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) PT at $15.93

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last 90 days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 540,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,700. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

