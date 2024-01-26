Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,140

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($76.24).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.80) to GBX 4,800 ($60.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,548 ($70.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,585.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,236.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,370 ($80.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.61), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($273,119.14). Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.