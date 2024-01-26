Brokers Set Expectations for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MC

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $986,973.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.