Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.86

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.86 and last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 894240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,285,000 after buying an additional 60,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

