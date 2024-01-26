CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.00 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

