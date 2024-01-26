Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.06

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 60355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,599 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $176,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $706,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Caleres by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,052,000 after acquiring an additional 667,195 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

