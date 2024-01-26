California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.31. 73,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,489. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.82. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $472.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.