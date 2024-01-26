California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,123,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

