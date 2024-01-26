California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.63 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after buying an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 872,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

