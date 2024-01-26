California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. 188,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,425. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

