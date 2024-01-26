California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.68 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 10.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

REG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.87. 356,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,719. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

