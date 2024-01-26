California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.98 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 610,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

