California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Boston Properties worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 316,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,290. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

