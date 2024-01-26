California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 446,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

