California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,039 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Avantor worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 372,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

Avantor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,389. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.