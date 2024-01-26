California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Teleflex worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 172.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.78. 47,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

