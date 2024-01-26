California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $13,374,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $280,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.27. 578,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

