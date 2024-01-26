Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Set at C$55.00 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,432. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.