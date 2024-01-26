Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$187.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$165.00 to C$187.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.82. The stock has a market cap of C$108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

