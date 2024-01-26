Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

CP stock traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$105.56. 403,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.21. The firm has a market cap of C$98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

