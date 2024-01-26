Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.02. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.