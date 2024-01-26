Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms recently commented on CABGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
