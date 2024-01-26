CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,505 shares of company stock worth $8,685,549 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $69.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

