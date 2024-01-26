Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.55 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a P/E ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.