Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CARV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

