Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
CARV traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
