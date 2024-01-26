Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

CBOE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

