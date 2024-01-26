Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Deborah Desantis Sells 128,309 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deborah Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Deborah Desantis sold 128,114 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $5,574,240.14.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

