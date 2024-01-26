CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.73.

CNP opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 42.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,348,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,034,000 after buying an additional 1,898,199 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

