Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.0 billion. Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.8 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

