Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $59.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,616 shares of company stock worth $1,760,385. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 912.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $66,942,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.